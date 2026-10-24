Bouaddi reveals Iniesta compilations were a huge inspiration growing up: He was incredible

Manchester City star Ayyoub Bouaddi has revealed he was hugely inspired by Andreas Iniesta as a youngster.

City completed the signing of Moroccan midfielder Bouaddi on a five-year contract back in August as they put faith in the 19-year-old to guide the club in the near future.

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The teenager signed from Lille on a £85.6M deal, meaning pressure was automatically on the youngster to make an immediate impact with the Premier League side.

City moved for Bouaddi after major midfield departures, including Rodri to Barcelona and Tijjani Reijnders to Al-Qadsiah and he has since impressed fans, despite his limited appearances.

As fans grow used to the youngster and his style of play, he was asked this week about his inspirations, revealing that one former Barcelona star had a huge influence.

"The player I watched? Andres Iniesta. He was the player I followed the most. I didn't watch him play that much, but whenever I did, he was incredible."

"I grew up with the generation of YouTube compilations. When I was a child, I watched videos of Iniesta's skills on YouTube every day."

He later said: "I've always been a midfielder. I've played at centre-back and even at right-back last season, but first and foremost, I'm a midfielder."

Bouaddi made his first Premier League start in the 3-2 win over Ipswich on the 17th October, after setting up a goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. He is growing into his own in the City side where manager Enzo Maresca is placing more trust in the playmaker.