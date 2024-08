Borussia Dortmund signing Couto: Dream come true

Yan Couto is delighted with his move to Borussia Dortmund.

The Manchester City fullback has joined on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The Brazil international said: “For me it’s a dream come true. Borussia Dortmund is a special club.

"Every child in Brazil knows how great this club is, knows the fans, and is fascinated by the Yellow Wall.

“I can’t wait to wear the BVB shirt for the first time and experience the power and emotions in this brilliant stadium.”