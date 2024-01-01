Borussia Dortmund chief Kehl excited about Couto arrival

Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl has welcomed new signing Yan Couto.

The fullback joins on a season-long loan with an option to buy from Manchester City.

Kehl said: "Yan Couto is a very strong player. He goes up and down the flank and combines exceptional energy with intensity, the finesse, technique and dribbling ability.

"Yan is versatile, loves 1 on 1, knows how to make precise crosses and is very attack oriented. His growth in Spain has been remarkable and yet he has great potential for go even further, which makes him exactly what we wanted for this position.

"We are delighted that we were able to convince him to be part of our journey."