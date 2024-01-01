Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gross recalls securing Brighton exit

Tribal Football
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Pascal Gross has revisited forcing through a move from Brighton.

Gross left the Seagulls last month for a return home to Germany with Dortmund.

"I spoke to those responsible (at Brighton)," the veteran told BILD

"They would have liked to keep me, but I told them that it was a huge opportunity for me: to return to Germany and play for my favorite club."

Forcing the transfer in an unilateral way was not an option for the 33-year-old: "I would never have caused a fuss, that's not me. But my request was clear." 

