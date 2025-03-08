Liverpool face SPL competition for wantaway Bayern Munich winger Coman

Liverpool are eyeing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

Sky Deutschland reports the France international is planning to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The German giants will accept a transfer in the summer and will ask for between €30-40m.

Liverpool are one of the clubs that has made an enquiry about Coman, but at present it has not progressed beyond that.

However, the attacking winger is said to prefer a move to the Saudi Pro League, where one of the top four clubs wants him.

Al-Hilal, particularly, are showing strong interest in Coman ahead of the summer market.