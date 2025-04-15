Blanc makes surprise exit at Man Utd

Jean-Claude Blanc has left Manchester United.

The former PSG and Juventus chief had been appointed as a director at United last year. He also acted as caretaker chief exec before Omar Berrada's appointment.

But it's now been announced that he's left.

"Jean-Claude Blanc has stepped down from his position as a director of Manchester United Football Club," a statement from United read.

"However, he will continue to have an active role in the management of the club in his new position as Chief of International Football Relations and Special Adviser to the board."

Blanc also acts as sporting director of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS company.