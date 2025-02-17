Beto reveals special training at Everton under Moyes

Beto reveals he has started special training at Everton under Moyes

Beto has revealed he is undergoing special training at Everton and nearly left in the transfer window.

The striker has scored five goals in seven games since Sean Dyche’s departure, compared to seven in 35 under him.

He credits a tailored program at Finch Farm for helping him improve his performances.

After a win over Crystal Palace, Beto said: “It’s just a boost of confidence, all the new staff and my team-mates have given me the confidence to play my game. That’s what I’m doing and I’m getting rewarded with the goals and the wins.

“I do special training with the coaching staff, hold the ball, finishing. The gaffer just said, ‘play your game and play tidy and you’re going to help us a lot’.

“He likes to make me do my game. Running behind is a massive part of my game and the team is playing better now too.

“He’s really tactical as a manager, he’s passionate and he loves to speak to the players. He gave us confidence and said we have the quality to play.”