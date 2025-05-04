Beto makes clear his Everton plans

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Beto says he sees his future at Everton.

The striker struck in yesterday's 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town amid rumours linking him with a return to Serie A.

But the former Udinese star insists he's happy with the Blues and will welcome any new striker competition which is generated over the summer.

“Me, personally, I don’t know nothing about this; I just want to play,” Beto said.

“That is none of my business, but the dressing room is good, not today, but it is good.

“Me? I just want to be here to play and score goals, and the competition is good for me, good for the club and good for the fans.

“I feel confident. I need to be a threat always in the box so my team knows that they score and cross, and I will try to finish.”

