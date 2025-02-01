Everton score after 10 seconds en route to big win over Leicester

Everton moved nine points clear of the relegation places after a first-half blitz helped David Moyes’ men claim a brilliant 4-0 victory against Leicester City, giving the Toffees a third successive Premier League win for the first time since April last year.

Everton’s struggles in front of goal this season have been their Achilles heel, with the Toffees failing to find the back of the net a league-high 12 times. However, David Moyes’ men got off to a sublime start here, scoring twice inside six minutes, with the first goal arriving 10 seconds after kick-off.

Just as Everton fans were still getting to their seats, a quick move saw Jordan Pickford launch the ball upfield, which found Abdoulaye Doucouré, who chested the it down and fired home to send Goodison Park into bedlam.

Still coming to terms with conceding so early, Leicester found themselves two down as James Tarkowski sliced through the Foxes’ defence with ease, sending a through ball for Beto to pounce and slot into the far corner.

Following their brilliant away win against Tottenham Hotspur last time out, Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy would have been incensed by his side’s first-half performance, as they struggled to lay a glove on the Toffees.

Instead, the home side went into the HT break bouncing with joy as Beto added a third goal in stoppage time.

For the third time in the afternoon, the away defence was split with a simple pass, as James Garner sent Beto racing through to bag his brace.

Three goals to the good, Everton resumed total control after the restart, with the simple task of game management to see out the remaining 45 minutes. Leicester’s struggles continued as they looked unlikely to net a consolation goal, let alone a full-blown comeback.

Van Nistelrooy made changes on the hour mark, introducing Patson Daka, who had an opportunity saved by Pickford before Iliman Ndiaye came close to netting a fourth goal for the hosts, with his shot from the edge of the box curling inches wide.

Everton saw out the final minutes with ease and added a fourth goal late on, as Ndiaye pounced on poor defending at the back for the Foxes and slid the ball past Mads Hermansen to notch a third win in four games since Moyes took over his second reign of the Merseyside club.

Van Nistelrooy however, has his work cut out, with today’s defeat his eighth in nine league games, and their survival hopes taking a blow.