Besiktas medical today for ex-Southampton fullback Walker-Peters

Southampton fullback Kyle Walker-Peters is set for a medical at Besiktas.

The defender is currently a free agent and has been linked with Leeds United.

However, Turkiye Gazetesi says Walker-Peters is today in Istanbul for a medical and to finalise terms with Besiktas ahead of putting pen to paper on a contract.

Walker-Peters chose against signing a new deal with Southampton after their relegation last season.

Now 28, Walker-Peters has been playing at St Mary's since 2020.