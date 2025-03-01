Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Liverpool No2 Lijnders: The player Klopp and I had a furious row over
Ex-Real Madrid wing-back Drenthe: Mourinho didn't have the b****
Garnacho snubbing Man Utd boss Amorim denied
Real Betis make three demands to Barcelona to end Roque loan today

Man Utd defeat Arsenal in FAYC quarterfinal

Paul Vegas
Man Utd defeat Arsenal in FAYC quarterfinal
Man Utd defeat Arsenal in FAYC quarterfinalTribalfootball
Manchester United defeated Arsenal at Emirates stadium in Friday night's FA Youth Cup quarterfinal.

The tie was taken into injury-time before United eventually won 3-2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Arsenal striker Chido Obi didn't make the United squad on the night, hinting he will be involved in the senior FA Cup fifth round tie against Fulham on Sunday.

Jack Fletcher had United ahead before Louis Copley drew Arsenal level just before halftime. The Gunners then took the lead as Max Dowman won and converted a penalty.

United drew level six minutes before normal time through fullback Jaydon Kamason's drive.

Then in extra-time, United winger Bendito Mantato found the winner after good lead-up play from fellow substitutes Jim Thwaites and Samuel Lusale. The tie concluded with Arsenal defender Will Sweet seeing red.

United reach the semifinal for the first time since 2022, when a team including Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho won the competition.

Mentions
FA Youth CupPremier LeagueManchester UnitedArsenal
Related Articles
Rosicky confirms Arsenal are considering him for the sporting director role to replace Edu
Arsenal coach Birchall expecting big crowd for Man Utd FAYC clash
Ashworth among five candidates discussed inside Arsenal as deadline set