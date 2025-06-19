Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool airport takes shot at Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool to break British transfer record twice as they line up bid for Newcastle's Isak
Ferguson: My worst Man Utd signing; a disaster!
Liverpool duo Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa agree to join same club

Bernardo: I've had chances to leave Man City

Paul Vegas
Bernardo: I've had chances to leave Man City
Bernardo: I've had chances to leave Man CityAction Plus
Bernardo Silva has pledged his commitment to Manchester City for next season.

The Portugal midfielder has been linked with Galatasaray this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he said last night: "I still have a year left on my contract, so it is obvious that I can leave Manchester City next season.

"I already know what I will do, but it is not yet time to talk about it. I am very focused on the season and helping Manchester City.

"When the time comes, I will talk about the future. In 2025/26, I will be at Manchester City, I will stay. There were other options, like last year, but my choice is to stay."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSilva BernardoManchester CityGalatasarayFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd offer goalkeeper to Turkish side despite his desire to avoid the Super Lig
Guardiola confirms Grealish leaving Man City
Man City boss Guardiola takes charge of captains choice: I didn't like what happened