Bernardo: I've had chances to leave Man City

Bernardo Silva has pledged his commitment to Manchester City for next season.

The Portugal midfielder has been linked with Galatasaray this week.

But he said last night: "I still have a year left on my contract, so it is obvious that I can leave Manchester City next season.

"I already know what I will do, but it is not yet time to talk about it. I am very focused on the season and helping Manchester City.

"When the time comes, I will talk about the future. In 2025/26, I will be at Manchester City, I will stay. There were other options, like last year, but my choice is to stay."