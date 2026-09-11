Bergvall pens new long term Tottenham deal: I think we're building something great here...

Tottenham star Lucas Bergvall has signed a new long term deal with the club as he looks towards the future.

The 20-year-old, who has been an unused substitute in Spurs' last two Premier League fixtures against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, has been handed a new deal this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bergvall was targeted with bids from Newcastle and Nottingham Forest this summer after he raised concerns about his playing time which still hasn’t improved under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Bergvall was already contracted to Tottenham until 2031, but this week it was revealed that he has signed a new long-term deal, with the new year unclear according to reports.

Bergvall excited for the future

The Swedish international, who has made 80 appearances since joining from Djurgarden in 2024, spoke on the new deal and revealed he was excited for the future of the side who invested heavily over the summer window.

"I think we're building something great here. It's an exciting time for the Club and that's why I'm happy to extend my contract.

"I'm always trying to achieve as much as possible, to be the best version of myself both on and off the pitch and I know this is the right place to do that.

"Personally, my goal is to produce more for the team - performances, goals and assists - to help as much as I can. I'm getting better every day in training and I'm looking forward to what will be a really good season ahead."

De Zerbi backs Bergvall

Head Coach, Roberto De Zerbi also spoke on the decision to tie Bergvall down and backed the youngster to shine in the future as the side builds an exciting project.

"Every day in training you can see Lucas' desire to learn, improve and push himself to the highest level.

"Lucas is brave, he wants responsibility and has the personality to play in big moments. He also understands that development is a process and he has shown a fantastic attitude towards working on the areas of his game where he can become even better.

"I believe his best football is still ahead of him and we want to give Lucas the platform to reach his full potential."