Bergvall: Life at Spurs going incredibly fast

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall admits he's pinching himself over he quickly his career is moving.

The 19 year-old is in his first season with Spurs and is already a first-choice for manager Ange Postecoglou.

After Manchester City defeated Tottenham 1-0 at the end of February, Bergvall was praised by their manager Pep Guardiola.

"I just saw it, on some quick Insta. It's great fun but not something I think about very much," Bergvall told Expressen.

"It's been a lot of work and it's gone incredibly fast. But it's been great fun. It's fun to play and develop every single day.

"It's something completely different from what you're used to. There are two matches every week, away matches all over England and Europe."

Bergvall has one goal and four assists in 38 competitive matches for Tottenham, half of which have been starts.