Bergstrom unsure of future at Chelsea

Lucas Bergstrom is unsure of his future at Chelsea.

The Finnish goalkeeper has just returned after a loan spell with Brommapojkarna amid suggestions he was set to sign permanently with the Swedes.

Bergstrom is now with Chelsea on their US preseason tour and told the club's website: "Last season was a very interesting season for me. I had seven months in the first team, being on the bench many times in the Premier League and the cups. It felt very good being part of the team and trying to achieve things, before going on loan in March.

"Looking to this season, I’m not someone who sets targets for myself. For me, I’m just going to focus on today now, and tomorrow I will focus on tomorrow, and I will see where it brings me.

"Obviously, I want this team to succeed and hopefully we can, but for me it’s just about short-term goals and trying to be my best every day, and letting that path take you where it takes you."