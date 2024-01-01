Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
Man Utd pair Rashford, Malacia in nasty car crash with hospital visit needed
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: We're shopping for better
Arsenal rival PSG as they jump into Osimhen battle

Bergstrom unsure of future at Chelsea

Bergstrom unsure of future at Chelsea
Bergstrom unsure of future at Chelsea
Bergstrom unsure of future at ChelseaTribalfootball
Lucas Bergstrom is unsure of his future at Chelsea.

The Finnish goalkeeper has just returned after a loan spell with Brommapojkarna amid suggestions he was set to sign permanently with the Swedes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bergstrom is now with Chelsea on their US preseason tour and told the club's website: "Last season was a very interesting season for me. I had seven months in the first team, being on the bench many times in the Premier League and the cups. It felt very good being part of the team and trying to achieve things, before going on loan in March.

"Looking to this season, I’m not someone who sets targets for myself. For me, I’m just going to focus on today now, and tomorrow I will focus on tomorrow, and I will see where it brings me.

"Obviously, I want this team to succeed and hopefully we can, but for me it’s just about short-term goals and trying to be my best every day, and letting that path take you where it takes you."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBergstrom LucasChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brommapojkarna announce Bergstrom returning to Chelsea
Chelsea boss Maresca discusses Guiu, Sterling plans
Chelsea boss Maresca: Anselmino and Jorgensen are both very good