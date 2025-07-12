Bentley reveals Pereira driving new culture through Wolves

Wolves goalkeeper Dan Bentley says manager Vitor Pereira is bringing through a new spirit and culture at the club.

Bentley admits Pereira and his staff have consciously sought to change things inside the club.

“We need to start with a good mentality," Bentley said.

"Last season we went on a seven game unbeaten run, including six wins in a row, which I’m sure if you’d have said that to a couple of lads six months ago, they would have probably laughed at you, because that’s something even the top teams won’t do very often.

“For us to do that, and I know we made history by doing it – we were the first Wolves team to ever do it in the Premier League – it was something that we were really proud of. We know why that happened, in terms of how the mentality was, we made clear reference to how we all felt in that moment, and obviously, the Premier League is not easy.

“You can’t just turn that on and off, so if it becomes a culture and a philosophy and an ethos within the group and the wider club, from top to bottom, there’s every chance that we go into a new season looking forward rather than backwards.

"We’re self-managing in terms of our standards on and off the pitch, we give ourselves the best opportunity to go and perform on the pitch and we all hold each other to account, which is a huge thing.

"I keep saying that the shift in mentality is something that we drove from the inside as much as the manager drove as well, and the standards that he demanded, it was something that happened in tandem."