Benteke happy for Villa progress under Emery: A huge club
DC United striker Christian Benteke is delighted seeing Aston Villa succeeding under manager Unai Emery.

Benteke is happy watching the club realise it's potential over the past  18 months.

"A huge club," he told BBC Sport. "With Liverpool it is more expected but Villa was my first team in England. The love is different. They haven’t been in the Champions League for a while so to see them playing well at Villa Park on a Tuesday or Wednesday is something nice."

Benteke hasn't played for Belgium in two years, though insists he hasn't retired from international football.

"I am still playing in a very good league and I am still a professional so why should I retire from the national team?" he said.

"I am not obsessed about it and I am not putting any type of pressure or focus on it. But as long as I am playing, I will leave the door open. That is just common sense for me.

"It’s the day I retire from my club that will mean it is also the end for the national team."

