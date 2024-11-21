Benfica star could re-join Man Utd in buy back clause deal

Manchester United’s former academy star Alvaro Fernandez Carreras is in line for a return to the club.

The Red Devils let Fernandez go to Benfica on an initial loan in January of this year.

Advertisement Advertisement

But the deal was made permanent in the summer, which means they would have to re-buy Carreras if they want to add him to the squad.

Per Manchester Evening News, a buyout clause of around £17M does exist in the deal.

Given Carreras has impressed in Portugal, new United boss Ruben Amorim may want to sign him.

United do have issues at left-wing-back, with Luke Shaw more likely to play as a left-sided center back under Amorim.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play