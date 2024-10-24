Benfica's Carreras discusses possible Man Utd return

Benfica left-back Alvaro Fernandez Carreras has spoken about a possible return to Manchester United.

The defender was sold by United to Benfica in the summer, after a successful loan spell in Portugal.

He has since become a first team regular and played in Benfica’s 3-1 loss to Feyenoord in the Champions League in midweek.

He told Portuguese outlet Record : “I only think about Benfica. I’m only focused here. I’ll try to keep up the same level, try to help the team as much as possible. I’m just another player on the team.

“Not scoring, that’s really important to win. We had everything well planned. We weren’t surprised by Feyenoord.

“We knew how they played, quick counter-attacks, but like I said, let’s think about the future, the next game, which is on Sunday.”