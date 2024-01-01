Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd made €100M bid to sign a Barcelona star under Solskjaer
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
Arsenal interested in Bayer Leverkusen star in summer move
Szczesny breaks silence on Barcelona talk as contract offer made

Benfica president says Forest signing Morato was never going to get game time

Benfica president says Forest signing Morato was never going to get game time at the club
Benfica president says Forest signing Morato was never going to get game time at the clubAction Plus
Benfica president Rui Costa has spoken on Nottingham Forest signing Morato and how he would never have made it at the Portuguese club.

The 23-year-old Brazilian defender joined the Reds from the Portuguese giants on  deadline day and has made two substitute appearances for the club so far this season. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Morato played 86 times for Benfica but was far down in the pecking order at the club as Costa spoke about why he was eventually sold on. 

“Two years ago, Morato had a different projection, but we didn’t want to devalue the resource and damage the player’s career by keeping him as a fourth centre-back. 

“He probably would have had a few minutes during the season, so he left. We kept the three centre-backs, plus one from the youth team.” 

Morato has not earnt his place in the Forest team as of yet but will be looking to make his way into the starting eleven ahead of Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo. 

Mentions
MoratoBenficaNottinghamPremier League
Related Articles
Top 5 Premier League headlines from this weekend
Liverpool attacker Gakpo: We owe Anfield a win
Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Forest defeat did hurt us