Benfica are exploring re-signing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

The Sweden captain is off contract at the end of the season and won't be offered new terms by United.

Record says Benfica are now weighing up the prospect of re-signing the defender.

Benfica aim to open talks with Lindelof about a pre-contract.

Lindelof left Benfica for United in 2017 for a fee of €35m plus €10m in bonuses.