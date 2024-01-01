Bellerin: Arteta working like genuine Arsenal manager

Former Arsenal star Hector Bellerin has been enthused by the way they have brought through young players.

Bellerin knows current boss Mikel Arteta very well from his time at the club and admires his fellow Spaniard.

Aside from their results, Bellerin is impressed at the young players like Bukayo Ska and Gabriel Martinelli that have come through.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Real Betis defender Bellerin said: “One of the things that I really like about Mikel is that he’s trying to write his own chapter, but always taking into account the history of the club.

“Arsenal has always been a club where young players wanted to go, because they knew they had a chance, and I think he's been able to follow that. He’s created that recipe in which you can tell that the team doesn't play the same football that Wenger played, but that essence is still there.

“When you describe Arsenal and Wenger, it wouldn't be that much different as a concept to how it is today. So many teams can completely change with different managers, but I think Mikel has adapted really well to the history of the club with his ways of working.”