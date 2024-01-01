Bella-Kotchap sends message to Southampton management

Armel Bella-Kotchap admits he's had a tough season start at Southampton.

The defender has found himself on the outer at Southampton after a move to Hoffenheim collapsed last month.

A deal fell through over medical concerns.

"The last few weeks have been turbulent and changeable," the central defender wrote on Instagram and assured: "But I am at 100 percent physically and mentally.

"I am just waiting for my chance and will take it. And on the pitch I will lead the way with performance when the time is right."