Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler praised his side's mentality following their 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City on Saturday (October 31).

Hurzeler’s side continue to impress, claiming yet another scalp in the Premier League as they cement themselves in third.

Advertisement Advertisement

Yasin Ayari scored the only goal of the game in the 11th minute, capitalising on a mistake from Man City defender Matheus Nunes.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Hurzeler hailed his side’s mentality and insisted that ‘belief’ is key to winning these big games.

"It's important to have this mindset and to spread it around the environment we work in, and belief is key to winning these types of games," Hurzeler explained.

"Coming here to City, against one of the best teams in the league, is always special. You have to be brilliant at the basics and everyone was contributing."

He added: "From Tuesday, when we travelled (to Manchester), we wanted to have a good four days, enjoy it and finish strong. Everyone can enjoy this win today."