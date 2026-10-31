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Manchester City rue missed chances in second-straight Premier League defeat

Manchester City players react after a missed chance
Manchester City players react after a missed chanceČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Aidan Hunter

Manchester City slumped to their second Premier League defeat in a row ⁠on Saturday, going down 1-0 at home to third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to an early ‌goal by Yasin Ayari.

City could be knocked off their perch at ‌the top of the table if Arsenal get ‌at least a point at Liverpool on Sunday.

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The defeat was ‌City's first at home by Brighton in the Premier ‌League, and though Enzo Maresca's side managed 21 shots on goal, only six were on target and none managed to ‌beat keeper Bart Verbruggen.

City - Brighton match stats
City - Brighton match statsFlashscore

"Unbelievable feeling. We ⁠go 1-0 up and ‌then to hang tight, the last 30-40 minutes we completely ​lost control of the game," Verbruggen told Sky Sports.

"The manager said this morning we have to ​dig deep and that's what we did. So happy to get over the line and can't wait to ⁠celebrate with the ​boys."

City remained top on 21 points, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, and Brighton remain third on 19 points after six wins and a draw in their opening ‌nine games.

"(We're) just focusing every day on what's ahead of us and the job we have. We will continue to do that and see where it leaves us at the end of the season," Verbruggen said.

City's star-studded attack struggled, with giant Norwegian striker Erling Haaland looking a shadow of himself as his run of scoring in seven successive Premier League games ended.

"We created ‌a lot of chances, disappointing to lose. Didn't manage ​to put chances away, on another day we ‌put three or four away," City midfielder Elliot Anderson said.

"We're all disappointed. Not good enough, we don't want to be losing games but we've got to stick together - we've had a great start to ⁠the season, two ⁠disappointing results now, but ‌we have to stick together."

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