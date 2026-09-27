Begovic explains how having no European football could help Chelsea: They can focus on...

Former Premier League goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has spoken on the state of Chelsea as the international break continues.

Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League in 2025/26, ending the season outside the European places in what was a dire campaign for the Blues.

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A win at Sunderland on the final day would have kept the club's European hopes alive, but they lost 2-1. Sunderland instead took the Europa League place and now Chelsea are competing for just 3 competitions this season.

Despite not having European football, the West London side sit 10th in the Premier League table as fans wonder where the mass amount of money the club has spent has disappeared to.

The squad has undergone enormous turnover over the past 5 years, with the club focusing on young stars and long term deals to avoid financial breaches.

Recently the side signed Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck, two veterans that add experience to a side who are constantly chopping and changing within the side and via head coaches.

Could no European football be a positive?

Speaking to Hajper Begovic revealed that he was impressed with the summer recruitment and is hopes that Chelsea can benefit from having no European football to chase.

"Chelsea’s transfer strategy has clearly shifted. They have recruited top talent again after signing established players like Morgan Rogers, Emi Martinez, and Maxence Lacroix. That’s what Chelsea used to be known for, competing to win every trophy by securing the best players for each position.

"Signing players with proven Premier League experience is massive. I believe it’s better to focus on that rather than bringing in veteran squad players who only have a limited impact. These signings make a big statement; in my opinion, that’s exactly how a club like Chelsea should operate."

He continued on European football: "As you rightly say, not having European football can be a good thing. While everyone wants to play in the Champions League and experience the glamour and glitz of testing yourself against the best on magical European nights, they can focus on the domestic cups and have a strong run in all those competitions.

"From that aspect, they can look at it positively. Once they get back into Europe, they will need to expand the squad to meet the demands of playing every midweek. For those high-level games and the travel involved, you must be able to rotate and have options to make the necessary changes."

Chelsea have five fixtures in 21 days starting on October 10th as they face Bournemouth, Everton, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United on October 31st in what is a busy schedule without European games.