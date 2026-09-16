Asmir Begovic says no Europe will only help Chelsea as Alonso can switch his "focus"

Former Premier League goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has spoken on Chelsea's season ahead and their genius transfer strategy.

Chelsea are not playing in Europe at all this season, only the third time in roughly 30 years that has happened to the side who are used to Champions League nights and glory outside of English competitions.

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The club’s main commitments are therefore the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup under manager Xabi Alonso who has made a strong start to the season despite a few setbacks against the likes of Hull City.

Speaking to Hajper, Begovic backed the Blues, who he believes could benefit without such an intense football calendar, without European football.

“It is always nice to recall winning the league under Antonio Conte, I really appreciate that memory. We had a very strong squad at that point and were in a good position to do well.

“As you rightly say, not having European football can be a good thing. While everyone wants to play in the Champions League and experience the glamour and glitz of testing yourself against the best on magical European nights, they can focus on the domestic cups and have a strong run in all those competitions.

“From that aspect, they can look at it positively. Once they get back into Europe, they will need to expand the squad to meet the demands of playing every midweek. For those high-level games and the travel involved, you must be able to rotate and have options to make the necessary changes.”

Chelsea have made smart signings

Begovic also praised the signings of Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck, two experienced players who are sharing their expertise behind the scenes.

“Signing players with proven Premier League experience is massive. I believe it’s better to focus on that rather than bringing in veteran squad players who only have a limited impact.

"These signings make a big statement; in my opinion, that’s exactly how a club like Chelsea should operate."