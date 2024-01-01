Begovic: "Chelsea have got themselves into a mess" and "the fans are unhappy"

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has ripped into the club and its decisions in the transfer market as he explains why the Blues have put themselves into a poor position.

Begovic has spoken on how the squad clearly are not happy on and off the pitch as many new faces keep flooding into the team whilst many cannot earn game time.

"You normally get into this at the end of the transfer window when you have got one or two players to sort out and it can create a little bit of unrest within the squad," Begovic told the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily Podcast.

"Players will ask questions. Who else is coming in? What is the squad looking like? Are we going to have confidence in the team or not? And I think when you look at Chelsea, the problem is it is not just about one player.

"And then when a player is also doing this during the time of the game, you can see there is obviously dislike between each other. Everything is hanging on this and it's going to be so difficult for them to manage it.

He also talked about how many at the club feel like they are being forced out despite not having anywhere to go.

"And as a player, you are not going to move anywhere now that you do not want to. But you are also not going to want to stay anywhere you do not want to be. So the players have all the cards. Either they have to eat a chunk of their salary or ask for a lower transfer fee.”

"All of these things now in the next two to three weeks are going to get sorted but it does not help the squad one bit. The fans are unhappy and unfortunately Chelsea have got themselves into a mess because this never used to happen."

Chelsea continue to sign players this summer despite having over 40 players at their disposal, if Begovic is right the morale of the squad will only get lower in the coming months.