Begovic backs Fabregas to takeover from Arteta at Arsenal: You wouldn't rule it out...

Former Chelsea and Premier League goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has backed Cesc Fabregas to take the Arsenal job.

Fabregas insists “Serie A is the priority” for Como this season as he continues to find success in Italy, leading the side to 4th in the table after 3 games so far.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former midfielder was a magician on the pitch as well as being a tactical genius. His skills have transferred to management and it looks like he has a very bright future ahead of him as he climbs the ranks as a coach.

Fabregas made 267 appearances for the Gunners, captaining the club at 21 years old and grabbing 35 goals and 70 assists in the process.

Speaking to Hajper, Begovic backed Fabregas to one day take the Arsenal job, potentially after current boss Mikel Arteta eventually departs.

“Cesc Fabregas to Chelsea or Arsenal? You wouldn't rule it out. Having played with him, I know he understands the game inside out, his knowledge is absolutely brilliant. He commands respect from his players and works with great energy, enthusiasm, and intensity.

“It’s a perfect mix for a top manager, and his work at Como has been outstanding, but at some point he will look to kick on in his career and look at those next steps.

“I’m sure Chelsea would've considered him, but obviously they went down the route of Xabi Alonso, which is a fantastic appointment.

“A move to Arsenal would also be a fitting step given his stature there. I wouldn't be surprised to see him managing in the Premier League or La Liga soon, he has the potential for an incredible managerial career.”

Arteta is unlikely to leave Arsenal anytime soon but over the next few years, if the club begin to struggle, names will be linked to the job and Fabregas is likely to be up there as a perfect replacement.