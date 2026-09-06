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'A joy to watch our team play' - Arteta reflects on Arsenal's win over Chelsea

'A joy to watch our team play' - Arteta reflects on Arsenal's win over Chelsea
'A joy to watch our team play' - Arteta reflects on Arsenal's win over ChelseaREUTERS

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes it's a 'joy' to watch his side as he reflects on their 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea on Sunday (September 6).

Arteta’s reigning champions made it three wins from their first three games of the new Premier League campaign as they seek to retain the trophy for the first time in their history.

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Chelsea shouldn’t be too upset about the defeat, however, with new £117 million man Morgan Rogers giving them an early lead with a well times volley.

Ultimately, Arsenal had too much for the visitors as Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard ensured the three points didn’t leave the Emirates.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Arteta reflected on the win, saying that it’s ‘a joy’ to watch his side at the moment.

"Very disappointed with the way we conceded the goal but it is also a credit to them and the finish that Morgan (Rogers) had,” he said.

“But it was a joy to watch our team play, compete, some huge individual performances as well and the atmosphere in the stadium was great to witness. 

“I'm interested in the way we reacted. We demand another layer of dynamism, threat and aggression and you have seen that today."

On Arsenal's attack: "We miss players for six months, five months, (Bukayo) Saka for three and a half months, Havertz seven months. It was phenomenal the way the team handled that last season."

On Christos Tzolis: "He was unreal again. He has been showing that, the level of threat, the workrate and his decision making are phenomenal to watch."

On David Raya: "That save that he made against Estevao with that individual action. His presence and the way he collects each individual cross are so helpful."

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Premier LeagueMikel ArtetaMorgan RogersArsenalChelsea

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