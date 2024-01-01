Beckham says Ratcliffe is perfect for Man Utd as club "definitely needed change"

Beckham says Ratcliffe is perfect for Man Utd as the club "definitely needed change"

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the right man to lead change at the club.

That is the view of legend David Beckham, who spoke about INEOS and their start at United.

The new group have made waves with a host of changes around the club, but have failed to move the first team out of its slump.

"I think that it definitely needed change," said Beckham, speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

"I think, speaking as a United fan, I think many people said the club needed change and it needed a fresh perspective on how this club needs to be run and the decisions that are made.

"I really like Jim, I've met him a few times over the years with a few mutual friends.

"I think that he's a fan and obviously he's a great businessman as well, one of the best and one of the biggest.

"But I think more importantly the fans see that he cares and I think that that's a big part of it.

"I think the fans had lost faith with the leadership over the years and obviously he really cares about, you know, what he wants to do and what he wants to create.

"So hopefully things will change, but these things take time. I think we've been quite patient as United fans over the years, but we want those good old days back. We want those days back, and the sooner the better."