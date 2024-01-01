Tribal Football
Bayern Munich powerbroker Hoeness no fan of England coach Tuchel

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness is unhappy to see Thomas Tuchel as the new England manager.

The German has taken over the Three Lions hotseat, becoming the first from his country to lead England’s senior men's team.

The 51-year-old has signed a mega million deal that will see him take charge through to the 2026 World Cup.

Hoeness, who is honorary president at Bayern, does not believe Tuchel is a top manager.

He is quoted by Bild as stating that Tuchel was a “nightmare” at Bayern, where they did not win any trophies in his one full season in charge.

 

