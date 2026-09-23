Bayern Munich line up Kane's England teammate as fresh Premier League target

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Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White.
Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White.Action Images via Reuters

Bayern Munich have raided the Premier League for key players several times in recent years as Vincent Kompany has looked to bolster his squad.

Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise have been vital to Bayern's success under the former Manchester City captain and the Bundesliga giants could now repeat that pattern in 2027.

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Reports from TALKsport claim Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White is the Bavarians' next target after racking up some eye-catching PL numbers at the City Ground.

The 26-year-old currently tops the charts for the most goal involvements by any English player in 2026 with 18 and Forest are aware of the growing interest.

A drive to make a step up and play UEFA Champions League football could be crucial in boosting Bayern's chances of tempting Gibbs-White into a move.

However, with his contract at Forest running until 2028, the club's ownership could push for a transfer fee of around £70M.

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Premier LeagueHarry KaneMorgan Gibbs-WhiteVincent KompanyBayern MunichNottinghamFootball transfers

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