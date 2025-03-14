Antony "very happy" scoring in Real Betis win at Vitoria

Antony was delighted being part of Real Betis' victory at Vitoria.

The on-loan Manchester United winger again scored as Betis won 4-0 in Portugal to advance 6-2 on aggregate to the Europa Conference League quarterfinals.

Antony said afterwards: "I'm very happy about the goal, but the most important thing is the victory. The team played an incredible game today, the spirit, the mentality with which we started and finished the game.

"We knew it was very important. We qualified with four goals, and now it's time to rest for the next one.

"We knew the importance of this match; Betis hadn't been in the quarter-finals for many years. Speaking before the match with Manu, the sporting director, he told me, and I was in my room thinking about it. When we're wearing the Betis shirt, we have to always fight at the top to win things."

On going for the ECL title, the Brazil international said: "Yes, very important. When we wear this jersey, we have to be there, fighting at the top, focused on achieving great things."