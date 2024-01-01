Bayern Munich coach Kompany defiant on Kimmich plans amid Man City interest

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has refused to comment on his plans for Joshua Kimmich.

The Germany midfielder is inside the final year of his current deal and is being targeted by Manchester City.

Kompany said today: "Selling players is not my job. I'm here for the team. Every player on the team has a lot of talent. These are players (Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry) who have been successful in the past. Now that it's about the future, I don't want to talk about each player individually. It is not my intention. I want to work with the guys. I feel like everyone is hungry.

"I'm not going to go into detail about each player, otherwise we'd talk all night. I understand the question (about Kimmich), really. But we could name all the names. Harry Kane, Musiala, what I think of Goretzka. We could go on like this all evening.

"But that's not my intention. I played at this level and I know that no one ever told me that I would be an indisputable starter, even if I was captain. These players are used to meeting the highest demands. We need everyone. If you want to talk about names, we're completely off base.

“It’s a subject for the media."