Bayern Munich chief Eberl rejects De Ligt sale criticism

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl has defended his decision to sell Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United.

The German giants decided they had enough talent in the likes of Dayot Upamecano and Kim min-Jae.

Netherlands star De Ligt, who spent two seasons at Bayern, joined United for around £42 million.

"I followed it, including the petition. I know that many fans identify with him," he told a press conference.

"Nevertheless, I had to make this decision because we also had to sell players.

“We felt more comfortable with Upamecano and Kim because they can defend higher up the pitch. And then an offer came in for de Ligt."