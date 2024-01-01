Tribal Football
Most Read
Conte impressed by new Napoli pair McTominay, Gilmour
Zizou again explains resisting Man Utd interest
That bloody phone! Why Garnacho is odd man out at Man Utd as Amad and Rashford find form
Spurs captain Son: We dominated Arsenal, but...

Bayern Munich chief Eberl rejects De Ligt sale criticism

Bayern Munich chief Eberl rejects De Ligt sale criticism
Bayern Munich chief Eberl rejects De Ligt sale criticismAction Plus
Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl has defended his decision to sell Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United.

The German giants decided they had enough talent in the likes of Dayot Upamecano and Kim min-Jae.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Netherlands star De Ligt, who spent two seasons at Bayern, joined United for around £42 million.

"I followed it, including the petition. I know that many fans identify with him," he told a press conference. 

"Nevertheless, I had to make this decision because we also had to sell players. 

“We felt more comfortable with Upamecano and Kim because they can defend higher up the pitch. And then an offer came in for de Ligt."

Mentions
Premier Leaguede Ligt MatthijsBayern MunichManchester UnitedBundesligaFootball Transfers