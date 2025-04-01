Barnes reveals Newcastle squad meeting after Cup celebrations: Back to work!

Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes has revealed a players' meeting over the past week after winning the Carabao Cup.

Barnes admits the players were keen to refocus after several days of celebrating their Wembley triumph against Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Chronicle Live: "There is plenty to play for in the last 10 games. We have had that chat to ourselves.

"We've had this massive high, and we should be enjoying it; we are. But there are 10 games to go and I know we have obviously achieved Europe with winning the Carabao Cup but obviously we want to push ourselves as high as we can in the Premier League and the Champions League is obviously our aim this year.

"We have got our heads back down after the celebrations, and now we focus.

"We take all the positives from it. Everybody is on a high but hopefully we can use that to the teams benefit and hopefully take that into the next game against Brentford.

"With 10 games to go, we have to make sure we don't slip off and get ahead of ourselves. We need to get back to where we were and winning games again."

On the trophy parade, Barnes says he was happy for the local support as over 300,000 fans lined the streets.

He added, "Being out here and seeing all the people, you realise what we have achieved. And what it means to the city which is everything.

"We knew it would mean a lot to the fans on the bus and on the stage, you realise what it means. You see what we have achieved."