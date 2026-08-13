Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Villa close in on Suzuki as Juve push for Martinez, Cancelo back to Barca

Barcelona prepare second Rodri bid STILL below Man City's asking price

Manchester City midfielder Rodri.
Manchester City midfielder Rodri.Profimedia

Barcelona will reach out to Manchester City in the coming days as part of a second formal transfer bid for Rodri.

The 30-year-old will link up with Enzo Maresca's squad for preseason testing and light training in the next 24 hours after Barca failed to get a deal wrapped up before his return to Manchester.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On the back of captaining Spain to the 2026 FIFA World Cup title in July, Rodri has opted against signing a contract renewal at the Etihad Stadium, with his current deal now into its final year.

The 30-year-old's stance is clear - he wants to leave the club and join Barcelona - but there remains several barriers in the way

City's hierarchy want to avoid a free transfer exit in 2027, but Barca's first offer of €45M (£38.5M) was immediately rejected as too low, with the former Atletico Madrid man valued at close to €80M (£68.5M) - despite his contract status. 

A compromise from all parties will have to be reached in the coming days with Ferran Torres' expected €50M (£42.5M) move to PSG earmarked to fund an updated offer.

As per The Guardian, Barca are willing to stretch to €60M (£51M), but the LaLiga champions are unlikely to go much higher, with Rodri still recovering from back surgery.

Mentions
RodriBarcelonaManchester CityPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Barcelona miss '48 hour deadline' over Rodri transfer deal

Flashscore sources: Barcelona in deep talks for Manchester City star Rodri

Maresca confirms Rodri's return date at Man City