Barcelona prepare second Rodri bid STILL below Man City's asking price

Barcelona will reach out to Manchester City in the coming days as part of a second formal transfer bid for Rodri.

The 30-year-old will link up with Enzo Maresca's squad for preseason testing and light training in the next 24 hours after Barca failed to get a deal wrapped up before his return to Manchester.

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On the back of captaining Spain to the 2026 FIFA World Cup title in July, Rodri has opted against signing a contract renewal at the Etihad Stadium, with his current deal now into its final year.

The 30-year-old's stance is clear - he wants to leave the club and join Barcelona - but there remains several barriers in the way.

City's hierarchy want to avoid a free transfer exit in 2027, but Barca's first offer of €45M (£38.5M) was immediately rejected as too low, with the former Atletico Madrid man valued at close to €80M (£68.5M) - despite his contract status.

A compromise from all parties will have to be reached in the coming days with Ferran Torres' expected €50M (£42.5M) move to PSG earmarked to fund an updated offer.

As per The Guardian, Barca are willing to stretch to €60M (£51M), but the LaLiga champions are unlikely to go much higher, with Rodri still recovering from back surgery.