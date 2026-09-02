Segio Aguero says Gabriel Jesus "can easily score 10 or 15 goals per season" for Barcelona

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has backed Gabriel Jesus to succeed for Barcelona after his summer move.

Jesus has signed a three-year contract with Barcelona after leaving Arsenal in a deal worth £12.85M.

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The former City striker was always expected to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer but a move to the La Liga champions was a shock after a season where he scored just six goals from 27 appearances across all competitions.

Barcelona pick him up after losing Robert Lewandowski this summer, with manager Hansi Flick desperate to replace the legendary striker.

Jesus became Barcelona's third signing from a Premier League club this summer, following the arrivals of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle and Rodri from Manchester City.

Speaking on the switch, Aguero told Jijantes that Jesus should thrive with the Spanish giants who are currently top of La Liga.

"Gabriel Jesus can bring a lot to Barca. Pep (Guardiola) used him when we needed a more forward striker and he had a very clear role. Flick has a similar style."

"In the Premier League it's really tough to score goals, it's very complicated. I think he can easily score 10 or 15 goals per season."

He also backed fellow new signing Rodri: "Barca will enjoy Rodrigo. He plays very simply and positions himself very well, he plays as a team, he backs up well… He anticipates the play. It's not the same watching him on TV as it is on the field."

Jesus could make his debut this Sunday as Barcelona head to Valencia on the search for another 3 points.