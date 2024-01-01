Barcelona schedule meeting with agents for Liverpool ace Diaz

Tribal Football
Liverpool star Luis Diaz's future has been heavily speculated in the press this summer.

The Colombian is in line to leave Anfield after manager Jurgen Klopp departed.

Per Colombian journalist Breinner Arteta Canizares, there is a chance that Diaz may move to Barcelona.

There have been talks between his representatives, while his father also admitted to his son having this dream.

His father, Manuel Diaz, stated that Luis would love to play for Barca one day.

There is now a chance that he may get his wish, but only if Barca pay a significant transfer fee to the Reds.

