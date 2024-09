Barcelona chief Deco admits there's disappointment losing Marc Guiu over the summer.

Guiu left for Chelsea in July.

Deco recalled: "Chelsea paid the buyout clause and he left. He had an old contract, with a buyout clause of 6 million euros.

"He was offered a proper contract and an important project, but he chose to go in a different direction.

"The player chose to take Chelsea's offer. We offered him a project to be a striker in Barcelona, ​​but he didn't want it."