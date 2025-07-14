Chelsea leave Club World Cup as winners - and €125M richer

Chelsea hit the jackpot by winning the Club World Cup final on Sunday.

The Blues were comfortable 3-0 winners against PSG in New Jersey.

Along with world champion status, the London club also earned a real windfall thanks to the competition's new format: nearly €125 million in cumulative revenue.

Victory in the final alone brought in €34.6 million, to which is added the participation bonus for the final (€25.6 million) and bonuses from previous rounds.

The competition, now seen as a financial windfall in its own right, has showered the Blues with millions: €18 million for the semi-finals, €11.4 million for the quarter-finals, €6.5 million for the last 16, not to mention €3.6 million for their group stage victories.

Added to this is a generous participation bonus of €25.7 million, awarded to each club involved. A great deal for Chelsea, which leave the US now almost €125 million richer.