Bacca on Duran's move to Saudi Arabia: If I were in his place, I would be there tomorrow

Ex-Aston Villa star Jhon Duran’s high-profile £64M move to Saudi Arabia in January led to many accusing the 21-year-old of prioritizing money over his development.

The Colombian striker faced criticism for making the switch, as his wages saw a significant boost despite concerns about his long-term growth.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, former AC Milan, Sevilla, and Villarreal forward Carlos Bacca has defended Duran’s decision, admitting he would have done the same in his position.

Speaking on Blu Radio’s Blog Deportivo, via Sport Witness, Bacca stated: "If I were in his place, I would be there tomorrow and I think we all would."

"Afterwards, we football fans wanted to see him in a more competitive league, the ‘9’ of the national team, but all cases are different.

“I think he is doing well there, he is at a great level, he is playing and learning from the best in the world, he is next to Cristiano Ronaldo and Mané; he is next to great players and the league is growing a lot.

"But (if) we are all in this situation and we would all make the same decision as he did, besides he is young, they don’t give that kind of money to a player of that age if he doesn’t have the conditions that Durán has. If I had been like him, I would have taken it.”