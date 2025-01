Alvin Ayman has penned pro terms with Liverpool.

Now 17, the midfielder has signed a first pro contract with the Reds,

Advertisement Advertisement

Ayman was snapped up last summer from Wolves and has been a regular with the U18 team this season.

The midfielder only had a year with Wolves, having originally come through the youth system at Bradford City.

Ayman has only just returned to action with the U18s after an injury setback.