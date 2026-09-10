Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Napoli provide Scott McTominay return update after heart procedure

'I got four assists!' - Chelsea ace Rogers jokes about 'criminal' Palmer decision

'I didn’t understand' - Christopher Nkunku hits out at AC Milan after RB Leipzig return

Maresca asks Man City players not to pass to key star

Most read on Flashscore News

US Open: Zverev defeats Van de Zandschulp in straight sets

Everything you need to know about the 26/27 Champions League: Dates, draws & more

'This is not normal': US Open under fire following string of late-night finishes

Chelsea come from two goals down to hit Leeds for six in EFL Cup third-round thriller

Atletico Madrid 'not interested' in selling midfield star to Manchester City

Atletico Madrid 'not interested' in selling midfield star to Manchester City
Atletico Madrid 'not interested' in selling midfield star to Manchester CityProfimedia

Atletico Madrid are preparing for more transfer speculation surrounding a key player in 2027 - but this time, it's not Julian Alvarez.

Los Rojblancos saw their summer dominated by speculation over Barcelona and Arsenal chasing Alvarez following his declaration that he wanted to leave the club during the 2026 FFA World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

His exit push fell short, as Atleti refused to sell to Barca, and Arsenal opted against making a formal offer.

The next player emerging for a possible exit at the Estadio Metropolitano is Alexa Baena after a starring role for Spain in their World Cup triumph.

The 25-year-old is under contract in Madrid until 2030, and Diego Simeone views him as a vital and versatile squad member, after a solid 12 months in Madrid following hiis move from Villarreal.

Despite spending over £200M on a new midfield this summer, reports from Football Insider claim Baena is on Manchester City's transfer radar, as Enzo Maresca searches for a Bernardo Silva successor at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the interest will be rejected by the LaLiga giants, in a similar stance to their firmness on Alvarez.

Mentions
Atl. MadridManchester CityPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball transfersAlex Baena

Related Articles

Premier League trio blocked over January offers for Spain World Cup winner

Chelsea and Xabi Alonso eye €100m Atletico Madrid ace to replace Enzo Fernandez

Sergio Aguero says Gabriel Jesus "can easily score 10 or 15 goals per season" for Barcelona