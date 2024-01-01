Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: I like Gallagher a lot

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is delighted with the signing of Conor Gallagher.

The former Chelsea midfielder completed his protracted move to Atletico this week.

Simeone said, "I like him a lot, he does a great job wherever you put him, a working condition, talent and aggression that will do him a lot of good.

"He can play in any position in the centre, a great shot, a trajectory... He will add important things and as he settles into these matches we hope to see the player we have."

He added, "We are working very well with the club, we are achieving everything we have been talking about for a few months, the path is what we wanted. Two players are missing and in a few hours they will be with us."