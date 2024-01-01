Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid  coach Simeone assures Gallagher after Chelsea recall

Atletico Madrid  coach Diego Simeone has personally told Conor Gallagher of his value.

The Chelsea midfielder is upset at the way he has been treated by his boyhood club.

The Blues are eager to sell Gallagher to make a profit for Premier League PSR purposes.

Per The Telegraph, Gallagher and Simeone had a conversation before he went back to London.

His move to Atleti appeared to be nearly done, but was halted when Chelsea backed out of buying an Atleti player.

Now the two clubs must resurrect the deal, or Gallagher will have to spend the coming season at Stamford Bridge.

