Atletico Madrid and Chelsea agree Felix terms

Atletico Madrid and Chelsea agree Felix termsLaLiga
Chelsea have agreed a fee to bring Joao Felix back to the club on a permanent basis.

The Blues are set to resurrect a swap deal with Atletico Madrid that will see Conor Gallagher go the other way.

Per the BBC, there are no major roadblocks to the deal and it should go through this week.

Gallagher has been given the all clear to travel to Spain, while Felix will head to London.

The latter did spend a period on loan at the Blues in 2023, but was not signed permanently at the time.

Now he will get another chance to show if he can hack it in the Premier League.

