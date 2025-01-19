Aston Villa striker Watkins: I want to start a game alongside Duran

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has urged manager Unai Emery to play two up front.

After Saturday's 2-2 draw at Arsenal, Watkins admits he prefers playing alongside Jhon Duran in a two-man striker combination.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It’s never nice to be substituted," Watkins admitted. "I feel like me and Jhon could maybe play up top together. We’ve not had many opportunities to do that.

"I don’t think we’ve started a game up front together, but no it’s not nice to be substituted but you have to accept the manager’s decision."

He added: "You have got to be on your toes. It is the best I have felt in the past couple of weeks. I am feeling good and want to get to that 20 goals. I am on penalties now and that's the target."