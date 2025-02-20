Aston Villa plan to bid for Porto striker Omorodion

Aston Villa are eyeing Porto striker Samu Omorodion for the summer market.

Villa see the Spain U21 international as a replacement for Jhon Duran after his departure for Al Nassr in January.

AS says Villa intend to bid for Omorodion this summer, who only moved to Porto last year after being sold by Atletico Madrid.

Omorodion's release clause with Porto is set at €100m In addition, Atlético Madrid holds 50% of his transfer rights - compared to the €15m initially paid by Porto.

Porto, for its part, has the option to acquire a further 15% of the player's economic rights by July 2025 for €5 million, and another 15% by July 2026 for an additional €5 million